Aldi and Lidl: Aldi to spend millions in Portsmouth and Hampshire as new store to open near rival
A ‘battle of the discounters’ is getting closer as Aldi and Lidl prepare to go head to head in Portsmouth.
Aldi says it is on track to pump £8,379,000 into Portsmouth and Hampshire as it gears up to open new stores. Giles Hurley, chief executive officer for Aldi UK and Ireland, said: ‘We’ve been helping Britain find the best value for money when it comes to their food shop for more than 30 years, and the demand for our low prices is now higher than ever.
‘We know however, that there are still areas that don’t have a store, or that need more or larger stores to meet increased customer demand. That’s why our 2023 expansion plans are focused on making sure our award-winning products at unbeatable prices become accessible to even more people.’
Plans were confirmed in 2021 for a new Aldi at The Pompey Centre in Fratton following the downsizing of an existing B&Q. Portsmouth City Council granted Pompey Centre Real Estate Limited permission to subdivide the existing DIY shop into four units in April 2022.
Tesco opposed the application, saying retail assessments submitted as part of the application were out-of-date and more city centre supermarkets should be considered. Competition looms large following Aldi’s planned expansion, with Home Bargains also moving into The Pompey Centre and Lidl having a store close by in Goldsmith Avenue.
Aldi also plans to open new supermarkets in Farnborough and Southampton, with 260 jobs being advertised in Hampshire. The business plans to create 6,000 roles across the UK.
No exact opening date for the Portsmouth store has been confirmed. Aldi have been approached for further comment.