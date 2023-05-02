Aldi says it is on track to pump £8,379,000 into Portsmouth and Hampshire as it gears up to open new stores. Giles Hurley, chief executive officer for Aldi UK and Ireland, said: ‘We’ve been helping Britain find the best value for money when it comes to their food shop for more than 30 years, and the demand for our low prices is now higher than ever.

‘We know however, that there are still areas that don’t have a store, or that need more or larger stores to meet increased customer demand. That’s why our 2023 expansion plans are focused on making sure our award-winning products at unbeatable prices become accessible to even more people.’

Aldi is set to invest millions of pounds into Portsmouth and Hampshire as it sets out its expansion plans. Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images.

Tesco opposed the application, saying retail assessments submitted as part of the application were out-of-date and more city centre supermarkets should be considered. Competition looms large following Aldi’s planned expansion, with Home Bargains also moving into The Pompey Centre and Lidl having a store close by in Goldsmith Avenue.

Aldi also plans to open new supermarkets in Farnborough and Southampton, with 260 jobs being advertised in Hampshire. The business plans to create 6,000 roles across the UK.