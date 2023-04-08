News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
40 minutes ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
54 minutes ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 hour ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
2 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Amazon: Inside the new delivery station in Havant

Amazon has provided a sneak peek inside its new delivery station in Havant – although the new centre has raised traffic concerns with local residents.

By Toby Paine
Published 8th Apr 2023, 12:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 12:29 BST

The new delivery station at 32 New Lane, Havant has been the subject of controversy since the facility went through Havant Borough Council’s planning process.

The centre, which has been running since March 2, prepares orders for delivery through the company’s delivery service partner programme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tens of thousands of parcels come and go from the delivery station on a daily basis with 2,000 estimated vehicle movements.

Edward Anson, delivery station manager at the Amazon plant in Havant Picture: Habibur RahmanEdward Anson, delivery station manager at the Amazon plant in Havant Picture: Habibur Rahman
Edward Anson, delivery station manager at the Amazon plant in Havant Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular

Traffic congestion was the main concern felt amongst residents in addition to delivery drivers making ‘rat-runs’ through residential streets.

Last year the council approved relaxing traffic monitoring rules set out in the original planning application in September 2020.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Edward Anson, delivery station manager said: ‘We opened on March 2, it’s a brand new site. We’ve got really great facilities for our team and it’s been a smooth time over the last four weeks. Sometimes new sites aren’t but this one has been and the team have been fantastic.

‘We’ve recruited 26 new members since we’ve come to Havant and we have periods throughout the year where we do recruit more team members to prepare for busy periods.

‘Tens of thousands of shipments come in on a daily basis – that does change throughout the year.

‘We’ve been open for a month and it’s been smooth – I want to be a great neighbour here, me and my team both want to be. It’s really important that the local community are happy with Amazon in their local area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘We absolutely make sure, in line with what we’ve agreed with the local council, that vehicles and vans in particular go down certain roads when they leave this site and we make sure we monitor that on a daily basis.’

AmazonHavantTens of thousandsHavant Borough Council