The new delivery station at 32 New Lane, Havant has been the subject of controversy since the facility went through Havant Borough Council’s planning process.

The centre, which has been running since March 2, prepares orders for delivery through the company’s delivery service partner programme.

Tens of thousands of parcels come and go from the delivery station on a daily basis with 2,000 estimated vehicle movements.

Edward Anson, delivery station manager at the Amazon plant in Havant Picture: Habibur Rahman

Traffic congestion was the main concern felt amongst residents in addition to delivery drivers making ‘rat-runs’ through residential streets.

Last year the council approved relaxing traffic monitoring rules set out in the original planning application in September 2020.

Edward Anson, delivery station manager said: ‘We opened on March 2, it’s a brand new site. We’ve got really great facilities for our team and it’s been a smooth time over the last four weeks. Sometimes new sites aren’t but this one has been and the team have been fantastic.

‘We’ve recruited 26 new members since we’ve come to Havant and we have periods throughout the year where we do recruit more team members to prepare for busy periods.

‘Tens of thousands of shipments come in on a daily basis – that does change throughout the year.

‘We’ve been open for a month and it’s been smooth – I want to be a great neighbour here, me and my team both want to be. It’s really important that the local community are happy with Amazon in their local area.

