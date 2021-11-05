Bonfire Night 2021: Where can I buy fireworks near me in Portsmouth and Hampshire?
BONFIRE Night is just a few hours away.
If you are planning on setting off your own fireworks this year, you might be wondering where you can get your hands on them.
There are also plenty of fantastic displays set to take place across the Portsmouth area and Hampshire this week.
Here’s what you need to know about buying fireworks in 2021.
Can you buy fireworks from supermarkets?
You can only buy fireworks (including sparklers) from registered sellers for private use on these dates:
Read More
- 15 October to 10 November
- 26 to 31 December
- 3 days before Diwali and Chinese New Year
The following supermarkets are selling fireworks until November 10:
- Aldi
- Asda
- Morrisons
- Lidl
- Tesco
Sainsbury’s and Co-op do not sell fireworks.
Where else can I buy fireworks?
Licensed firework shops can sell fireworks all year round.
There are a few licensed stores across Hampshire which includes:
- Imagination fireworks, Fareham
- Stealth Fireworks, Totton
- The Fireworks Warehouse, Southampton
- UK Fireworks Ltd, Alton
- Southampton Firework Factory, Shirley, Southampton
- Basingstoke Fireworks Supplier, Basingstoke
- The Original Firework Company, Aldershot
- Sirius Fireworks, Titchfield