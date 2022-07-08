Brewhouse and Kitchen, based in both Portsmouth and Southsea, was named the winners of ‘Pub Brand of the Year 2022’ at the National Pub and Bar Awards last month.
The award was accepted by co-founders Kris Gumbrell and Simon Bunn.
The chain has a reputation for creating beers that are hyper-local and brewed onsite, with recipes specific to each of its locations. Its first pub opened in Guildhall Walk in 2013.
Brewhouse and Kitchen also place a large emphasis on its food, with every dish on the menu being matched to one of its draught beers.
Matt Preisinger, marketing and brand director of Brewhouse and Kitchen, said: ‘We’re over the moon to receive this award.
‘We have always had a big focus on innovating within the pub arena and continuing to do so by further developing our food, drink and experience offer is absolutely at the forefront of our plans for the future’