Petrol prices have struck new record highs, even though the Chancellor Rishi Sunak cut fuel duty by 5p per litre in the spring mini budget.

Financial experts have warned that ‘at some point soon consumers will not be able to cope with even higher prices’ as the conflict in Ukraine helps to stoke the cost of living crisis further.

PORTSMOUTH

Asda – 158.7p

Sainsbury’s Farlington – 159.9p

Tesco Northarbour – 159.9p

Esso Copnor Road – 160.9p

Tesco Fratton Way – 161.9p

BP Northern Road – 161.9p

Shell London Road (Bastion) – 162.9p

Esso Portsmouth Road, Portsbridge – 162.9p

BP Eastern Road – 163.9p

BP Commercial Road (All Saints) – 163.9p

Shell Eastern Road Farlington – 163.9p

Shell, Goldsmith Avenue – 164.9p

Shell, Kettering Terrace – 164.9p

FAREHAM

Asda – 158.7p

Sainsbury’s Broadcut – 159.9p

Esso, Gosport Road – 159.9p

BP, Portchester – 162.9p

GOSPORT

Harvest Energy, Grange Road – 158.7p

BP Brockhurst Road – 159.9p

Esso Gosport – 159.9p

Shell, Alverstoke – 162.9p

HAVANT

Asda Havant – 158.7p

Tesco Extra – 158.9p

BP Park Lane Service Station – 163.9p

Hayling Island Service Station – 162.8p

Esso Hayling Island – 164.9p

WATERLOOVILLE

Sainsbury’s, Hambledon Road – 157.9p

Asda, Portland Road – 158.7p

BP, Elettra Avenue – 161.9p

Esso, Westons – 163.9p