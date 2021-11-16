Christmas comes to Fareham Shopping Centre with gift giving charity campaign, free Santa's Grotto and giant snow globe

Fareham Shopping Centre has joined forced with charity One Community to support the Santa For A Senior campaign this Christmas.

The campaign collects donations and then gives them to elderly members of the community.

All donations can be placed in a huge present donation box which can be found in the centre by Cafe Giardino from November 20 until December 19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas events at Fareham Shopping Centre

Centre manager Mike Taylor said: ‘Fareham Shopping Centre is a big part of the local community. We support many charities and initiative throughout the year, but this particular campaign is something that will bring lots of joy to those that find it hard this time of year.’

Hayley Hamlett, voluntary sector support development officer at One Community, said: ‘Throughout this very hard year, One Community through the services and support we offer, have been made aware of hundreds of people alone all day, every day in Fareham.

‘Our communities do have a real drive to bring comfort to those people, through volunteering. This year joining forces with Fareham Shopping Centre we hope to make Christmas Day special for everyone.’

Christmas events at Fareham Shopping Centre

Hayley said that donations should be placed in the donation box unwrapped, so the volunteers can sort and wrap them before distributing them.

Accepted donateable items are: gloves, scarves, hats, toiletries gift packs, jigsaw puzzles, colouring books and pens/pencils, boxes of biscuits, throws/lounge blankets, slippers, puzzle books, sudoku books, craft kits, handkerchief sets, hand warmers, nostalgia books.

All items should be new, with no alcohol or food items.

Hayley said: ‘We want to deliver a gift as well as the comfort of being thought of, to those who have no company at Christmas.’

The shopping centre will be launching a range of other festivities, including the return of its popular free Santa’s Grotto.

Father Christmas will be in his grotto in Osborn Square, from 11am until 4pm on December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19.

Christmas entertainment will sees Bouncing Elves in the centre on December 4, Lairy Fairy and Magic Christmas Pudding on December 11 and Roller Skating Illuminated Present on December 18, times: 11.30am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm.

A giant snow globe will also be available for people to get inside and take pictures on November 20 from 11am until 7pm and November 27 from 11am until 4pm.