Nigel Hadwen, 62, from Clanfield, opened Clanfield Greengrocers & Florist on December 4, 1986. As the fifth-generation greengrocer from his family, Nigel previously worked at his father, Michael’s shop, Strawberry Fayre, before opening his own when he was 27.

Nigel remembers the first customers he served – some of whom are still customers today – as well as the nerves that he felt.

He said: ‘I’m very pleased to say that my first customers are still alive! Some of them are still frequenting the shop after 35 years.

‘It was a big risk, a big adventure, butterflies in the tummy after laying out an awful lot of money in those days to create a successful business.’

Over the pandemic Nigel along with his wife Debbie, set up a website to continue taking orders and offered click and collect services for his customers. He said the ability to adapt to new things has definitely been a key to the longevity of the business.

Nigel has found that the biggest change he’s seen has been the rise of the supermarkets as his biggest competitor, but said his success shows that people are still keen to support small businesses.

Nigel Hadwen is celebrating 35 years of his greengrocers. Picture: Habibur Rahman

He said: ‘People have supported the village businesses pretty well over the years. Since I’ve been here countless supermarkets have opened but the tenacity of the businesspeople has probably helped the village.

‘It’s a testament to the community spirit of Clanfield.’

Doing his bit to help the community outside of running the shop, Nigel is also chairman of the community organisation Clanfield Online, which aims to publicise events and charities and promote small, independent businesses in the village.

The platform has 62 paying business members and 30 community members including the Women’s Institute and the Scouts, and pays for community projects around the village.

Pictured: Debbie Hadwen and Nigel Hadwen at Clanfield Greengrocer and Florist. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Nigel said that even after 35 years, his favourite thing is opening the shop each day and seeing the customers. He wants to thank all his customers and staff over the years.

He said: ‘We’re still here, fighting fit and ready to keep serving everybody and we’re continuing to expand and improve our ranges. Carry on supporting all your local shops, not just me.’

To find out more about Clanfield Online, click here.