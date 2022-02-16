The Post Office shop, based in Hambleden Road and run by Southern Co-op, is set to close later this year.

Services from that outlet will move into the larger Co-op store on the same street, roughly 200ft away.

The retail company have made reassurances to customers, with increased opening times planned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Southern Co-op stores in Hambleden Road, Denmead, are set to merge as the smaller Post Office shop is set to close. Picture: Southern Co-op.

Simon Eastwood, chief operating officer for retail at Southern Co-op, said: ‘Over the last 12 months we have seen some great performance in our larger Denmead food store and it is important to us to continue providing much needed services to our customers and the local community.

‘Whilst we have decided to close our smaller Denmead Post Office store, we want to reassure customers that all of the services will be transferred across the road and they will see the same familiar faces behind the tills.’

Southern Co-op are aiming to improve customer service with the merger, with the job roles and employees remaining the same.

Post Office services will be relocated to the retail counters, so people do not have to queue at two different tills, and use different locations to shop for groceries and sort out their mail.

Increased opening times are planned for the new Post Office, with an extra 59 hours a week.

This will also include earlier opening and later closing times, with the store being open between 6am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday.

On Sunday, the planned times will be 7am to 10pm.

These changes are expected to take place in between April and May 2022.

A consultation has been opened so local residents can offer their opinions.

People have until March 24, 2022, to get in touch, and can access it here, using the branch code 070937.

Residents can also get in touch by telephone on 03452660115.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron