Sam Paulton and John Brooke have already run five sessions since this summer – engaging kids and adults alike with creating delicious meals.

Groups are also given the ingredients for the recipe taught in the class to take home with them and practise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their most recent event, held in the October half-term, taught participants how to make mushroom risotto, and other life skills such as budgeting, batch cooking, freezing and minimising food waste.

Luna Charley (7) and Aiden Charley (9) prepare a risotto at the Good Grub Club with the help of Development Chef John Brooke (42). Picture: Mike Cooter (231022)

Recipes are walked through by development chef John, consisting of items found in food banks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam, who has organised family sessions with John across Hampshire and Portsmouth for the government’s Holiday Activity Fund, said they are proving to be a hit.

The foundation manager, of CM Foundation, tells The News: ’The fact people return is always a positive response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Paulton (42, CM Foundation Manager) and John Brooke (42, Development Chef) with their demonstration equipment at Landport Community Centre. Picture: Mike Cooter (231022)

‘It’s about giving them ownership to support themselves, which every family would like to do in the long run, not to rely on food banks but what they can do

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The energy crisis is something we need to think about. A lot of families we support might not be able to cook a dinner on a Sunday, so we’re giving them that opportunity.’

The Good Grub Club, previously organised under the Abri Housing Association, has run for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has received funding for 11 Sunday sessions in Fratton, with five left up until Easter.

Elynn Furtado (6) cooks a risotto at the Good Grub Club. Picture: Mike Cooter (231022)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam says that roughly 50 per cent of families need support with equipment, with one group in Bordon not having a working fridge.

She added the goal which every parent has – giving their children a better and healthier life than they had – is becoming more challenging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘With the cost of living, everything is coming with a price tag,’ the 42-year-old adds.

‘To do projects like this where families can spend time together, cook together and enjoy themselves, is great, without them worrying about the cost on top of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Development Chef John Brooke (42) explains the importance of ingredients at the Good Grub Club. Picture: Mike Cooter (231022)

‘If we can support one family here today to change something in their lives, then we’ve made a difference.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam says she hopes to expand the project by running more sessions targeted at young people.

‘Unfortunately, the cost of living is now a worry for them,’ she adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharmen Kail, 30, regularly attends the sessions with her daughters, Josie Schillemore, five, and Amilia, nine.

The single mum, from Eastney, said it’s great to cook as a family while setting them up for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She adds: ‘Teaching life skills in a practical way is a godsend.

Development Chef John Brooke (42) demonstrates how to cut an onion correctly at the Good Grub Club. Picture: Mike Cooter (231022)

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘They really look forward to it. The fact they want to get up early definitely shows they like it.’

Sharmen says the recent economic climate has been tough for the family, as her food and electric bills have tripled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She started to ‘panic’ about utility costs when she moved from tax credits to universal credit – changing payments from weekly to monthly.

‘Taking the ingredients home and having enough to make the recipe two and three more times is great,’ she says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So I know if I’ve got nothing else, I can still feed them. It’s about to find stuff that’s cheaper and still healthy.’

Amilia, who took the lead in making the risotto, says: ‘I really like the flavour, but I’d take the mushrooms out.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diane Fowler, of Eastern Road, also sees the sessions as vital.

She tells how her family, including sons Tyrell, 14, and Jaxon, seven, have had to make cutbacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’re going out to eat a lot less, we’re having to be more frugal,’ she says.

‘Takeaways are all gone, and these recipes are helping us to eat better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We used to do things like go to the cinema, now we can’t.

‘We’re eating still, but the cumulative cost of everything is too much.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clubs offer more than just financial respite, but a chance to learn life skills.

Karrie Charlie, 44, of Somers Town, brings along her four children – Bodhi, 12, Jazmin, 11, Aiden, nine, and Luna, seven – for the first time to get to grips with tasks in the kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘All the kids got to have a go at something,’ she says, ‘and the children that wouldn’t usually try something did.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth building firm Rite Roof Solutions Specialists under fire for botched storm repair job

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’d love to do this again. Getting the ingredients is a massive bonus.

‘This will give people a bit more confidence and give them things that can last for multiple meals.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bodhi is particularly engaged as it is different to school baking classes.

He says: ‘In a class, you only get two minutes on things like how to chop an onion, but with this, you have proper time to be taught everything.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

For most of the visitors, the sessions offer more than just financial support.

Alejandro Agudelo, 42, of Southsea, is impressed with his children – Adrien, nine and Anais, three – being taught about food hygiene, how to handle ingredients and be comfortable in the kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Every opportunity we have to get them in the kitchen is good,’ he says.

‘They love it already. It’s important for families to join in together, learn something new and share experiences.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Agudelo said he’s had to adapt recipes he knows to make them cheaper but to maintain nutritional standards.

The Good Grub Club aims to give families the tools they need to create staple recipes, beyond supporting them with food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John, current chef of Noshbox and former head chef at Portsmouth FC, ran 10 cooking projects over the summer.

He’s doing everything he can to turn the tide of children being unable to cook for themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Children aren’t being fed or educated properly when it comes to food,’ he says. ‘The education system doesn’t prioritise life skills, so it falls to us to teach them and encourage them to love cooking and be in the kitchen.

‘Nutrition and diets are poor, and I’ve got a privilege where I have a skillset to help others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Behaviour breeds behaviour. If the parents don’t teach it, the same attitudes pass onto the children.’

And he adds that food banks are a ‘way of life’ for some due to ‘extortionate’ food prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He adapts recipes which can be batch cooked and frozen to get more for less.

Those skills, and meal planning, he deems essential to save money and time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He says he grew up in a family where his mum would cook every day after working two jobs and encouraging others to break that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If we can give them the tools, the food to try the recipe at home and the motivation, we can turn this tide of ready meals and lack of education,’ he adds.

John changes his lessons to make the most of food bank ingredients, which some may not know how to get the most out of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But above all, he wants to give these sensory and fun programmes to more families.

‘Some children who have turned up to our sessions across Hampshire who have struggled in school and elsewhere have really come out of their shells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There are lots of families that need help and don’t have the skill sets to make healthy food and encourage kids to be in the kitchen.’

Preparing ingredients at the Good Grub Club. Pictured: Jevin Furtado (16), Elynn Furtado (6) and mum Lynne Furtado (43). Picture: Mike Cooter (231022)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josie Schillemore (5) prepares vegetables watched over by mum Shannen Kail (30). Picture: Mike Cooter (231022)