John West has recalled two products due to a ‘possible microbiological contamination risk’.

This affects sardines in olive and sunflower oil with specific batch codes.

John West have recalled selected products of tinned sardines due to a 'possible microbiological contamination risk'.

They can be returned for a full refund.

A statement from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: ‘John West is taking the precautionary action of recalling John West Boneless Sardines in Sunflower Oil and John West Sardines in Olive Oil because of a possible microbiological contamination risk.

‘Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

‘If you have bought either of the above products do not eat them.

‘Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.’

The affected products include John West boneless sardines in sunflower oil, in 95g packs.

Tins with the batch codes 109, 110, 111, 112 and 113 should not be consumed, if they have a best before date of December 2026.

Packs of 120g John West sardines in olive oil should also be returned to stores.

A recall is in place for fish with a 2026 best before date, with the batch codes 109, 110, 111, 112 and 113.

This information can be found on the side of the can.

Refunds can be obtained with or without a receipt.