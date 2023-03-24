As reported the company, which installed air source heat pumps, is being wound up after being taken to court by Portsmouth City Council for unpaid rent and rates. Several customers have also won County Court Judgements after paying thousands of pounds in deposits for work that was not carried out.

Dr Zahed Ikram, an NHS doctor from Ashington, has called out the energy company for failing to reimburse him £8,160 for an air source heat pump that was never installed.

The former company director Stephen Ingram, who is also a Conservative Fareham councillor, previously stated he would repay customers out of his own pocket.

Stephen Ingram, the former director of Eco House Solutions, when he won a seat for the Conservatives on Fareham Borough Council last year Picture: Alex Shute

Dr Ikram said he signed a contract with the company in March last year but would not provide a cost breakdown.

‘Then we had a new contract with a more reasonable cost on March 10 but they wouldn’t give me an installation date,’ he added.

‘They said I had to make another payment and that the contract I signed on March 10, was cancelled.

‘So I asked for my money back, but they didn’t give it back, so I told them that I would take them to court and then March 30 I did.

‘I tried mediation and they said they wouldn’t pay me a penny back.

‘This dragged on until eventually I got a court date, Mr Ingram’s lawyer – they said they couldn’t physically attend.

‘I still turned up and the hearing took place and I got my settlement from the court, £8,160.

‘I got a letter from Companies House saying that the liquidation has been stopped, they gave me until September 14 to get my money.

‘I don’t know where to take it from here, I don’t know where he’s coming from when he’s saying that he’s going to pay out of his own pocket.

‘They’ve taken money from a lot of people and most people don’t have the funds to take the company to court.’

