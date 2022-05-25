CityFibre is planning to invest £17m in the area to lay out fibre optic broadband across the area, as well as in Emsworth, Southbourne and Westbourne.

Area manager Jonathan Russell is leading the project and expects the upcoming works will improve internet speed in these areas.

He said: ‘We think people will be amazed by the difference it will make, both now and for generations to come.

‘Our investment will change that, and we cannot wait for residents and businesses to see what is possible with digital connectivity, which moves us forward into the future.’

Mr Russell added the Havant borough is the third worst mainland local authority area in the UK for fibre broadband coverage, with only 1.8 per cent of properties having it.