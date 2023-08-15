News you can trust since 1877
Food hygiene ratings: How 15 places selling food in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville scored in August

Food hygiene ratings can be a helpful indicator of where to eat in the Portsmouth area – which has no shortage of fantastic restaurants.
By Joe Buncle
Published 15th Aug 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 17:11 BST

As of August 2023, of Portsmouth's 173 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 125 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings released this month so far, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.

Here are the results of 15 inspections by the Food Standards Agency.

1. August food hygiene

A Portsmouth drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating. The George Inn, in Portsdown Hill Road, was given the score after assessment on June 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

2. The George Inn, Portsdown Hill Road, Widley

BH Live Hospitality, at The Pyramids, Clarence Esplanade, Southsea was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 27.

3. BH Live Hospitality at The Pyramids - Southsea

Guru Express, a takeaway at 414 London Road, Portsmouth was also given a score of four on June 27.

4. Guru Express - Hilsea

