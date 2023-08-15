Food hygiene ratings can be a helpful indicator of where to eat in the Portsmouth area – which has no shortage of fantastic restaurants.

As of August 2023, of Portsmouth's 173 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 125 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

NOW READ: Portsmouth 'elite' food hygiene: 8 places to eat with three consecutive 5 star ratings as of June 2023

We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings released this month so far, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.

Here are the results of 15 inspections by the Food Standards Agency.

1 . August food hygiene Here are results from 15 recent hygiene inspections. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The George Inn, Portsdown Hill Road, Widley A Portsmouth drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating. The George Inn, in Portsdown Hill Road, was given the score after assessment on June 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . BH Live Hospitality at The Pyramids - Southsea BH Live Hospitality, at The Pyramids, Clarence Esplanade, Southsea was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 27. Photo: JPress Photo Sales