Here are the results from seven Food Standards Agency hygiene inspections released in April.

Food hygiene ratings: How 7 places selling food in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville fared in April

Food hygiene ratings can be helpful when chosing somewhere to eat in the Portsmouth area, which has hundreds of bars, pubs and cafes to explore.

By Joe Buncle
Published 2nd May 2023, 06:00 BST

According to the Food Standard’s Agency, of Portsmouth's 408 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 296 have ratings of five out of five while just two have zero ratings.

Read on to find out how seven local cafes, pubs, bars, takeaways and restaurants were rated based on results released the latter half of April.

The Haven Cafe - inside the Salvation Army centre on Lake Road - was given a four-out-of-five rating by the Food Standards Agency following an inspection on March 15.

1. Haven Cafe - 17 Lake Road, Portsmouth

The Haven Cafe - inside the Salvation Army centre on Lake Road - was given a four-out-of-five rating by the Food Standards Agency following an inspection on March 15. Photo: -

White Hart Chinese Takeaway in Portchester, Fareham, was rated two-out-of-five following a Food Standards Agency inspection on April 5.

2. White Hart Chinese Takeaway - 56 White Hart Lane, Portchester

White Hart Chinese Takeaway in Portchester, Fareham, was rated two-out-of-five following a Food Standards Agency inspection on April 5. Photo: -

Taste House, a Chinese takeaway in Havant, was given a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating following assessment on March 15, the Food Standards Agency website shows.

3. Taste House - 78 Barncroft Way, Havant

Taste House, a Chinese takeaway in Havant, was given a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating following assessment on March 15, the Food Standards Agency website shows. Photo: -

Fox & Hounds, a pub in Waterlooville, was given a full five-out-of-five rating by the Food Standards Agency following assessment on April 19.

4. Fox & Hounds - 160 Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville

Fox & Hounds, a pub in Waterlooville, was given a full five-out-of-five rating by the Food Standards Agency following assessment on April 19. Photo: -

