Food hygiene ratings: How 7 places selling food in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville fared in April
Food hygiene ratings can be helpful when chosing somewhere to eat in the Portsmouth area, which has hundreds of bars, pubs and cafes to explore.
By Joe Buncle
Published 2nd May 2023, 06:00 BST
According to the Food Standard’s Agency, of Portsmouth's 408 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 296 have ratings of five out of five while just two have zero ratings.
Read on to find out how seven local cafes, pubs, bars, takeaways and restaurants were rated based on results released the latter half of April.
