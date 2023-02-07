News you can trust since 1877
Former Imperial Palace Chinese restaurant in Havant is set to become a Co-op store

A new supermarket is set to open this week creating 15 new jobs in the area.

By Joe Buncle
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 4:21pm

Co-op Food will open a new branch in in Bedhampton Road in Havant and bosses say it will have a ‘focus on fresh, healthy products.’

Alongside food and everyday essentials, the new branch will have customer parking, a free cash machine and a bakery and it will dispense hot food and coffee. It will also feature Amazon lockers for parcel collection.

The new food outlet will open at 37 Belmont Grove, Havant which was formerly home to the Imperial Palace Chinese Restaurant.

The former Imperial Palace Chinese restaurant, which will become a Co-op food store Picture: Google
Co-op store manager Richard Purdey said: ‘We are delighted to have the opportunity to launch Co-op’s newest store, and we are really looking forward to welcoming the community into their Co-op – the store has a great look and feel.

‘Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life, and we have worked to develop the range, choice, products and added services to create a really compelling offer to serve the community, conveniently.’

The 2,500 square foot store will open at 6am until 10pm for its first full day of operation on Friday, February 10. The Co-op’s Local Community Fund currently donates to local causes such as the First Southbourne Sea Scouts, Spotlight UK South and MHA Communities Portsmouth and Havant.

The new shop will open on Friday, February 10 on Bedhampton Road in Havant.

The Co-operative Group is owned by millions of people in the UK and operates more than 2,500 food stores and over 800 funeral homes employing a combined 60,000 people.

