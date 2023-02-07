Co-op Food will open a new branch in in Bedhampton Road in Havant and bosses say it will have a ‘focus on fresh, healthy products.’

Alongside food and everyday essentials, the new branch will have customer parking, a free cash machine and a bakery and it will dispense hot food and coffee. It will also feature Amazon lockers for parcel collection.

The new food outlet will open at 37 Belmont Grove, Havant which was formerly home to the Imperial Palace Chinese Restaurant.

The former Imperial Palace Chinese restaurant, which will become a Co-op food store Picture: Google

Co-op store manager Richard Purdey said: ‘We are delighted to have the opportunity to launch Co-op’s newest store, and we are really looking forward to welcoming the community into their Co-op – the store has a great look and feel.

‘Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life, and we have worked to develop the range, choice, products and added services to create a really compelling offer to serve the community, conveniently.’

The 2,500 square foot store will open at 6am until 10pm for its first full day of operation on Friday, February 10. The Co-op’s Local Community Fund currently donates to local causes such as the First Southbourne Sea Scouts, Spotlight UK South and MHA Communities Portsmouth and Havant.

The new shop will open on Friday, February 10 on Bedhampton Road in Havant.