The bank is set to close 14 branches across England and one in Wales from late April to the first few days on May.

Sites in London, Bridgwater and St Helens are also among those shutting down over just a few days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Tattoo studio is hit by spate of vandalism

The Barclays Bank in High Street Gosport

Barclays has already announced 15 closures earlier this month.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage said: ‘I understand that online banking and declining footfall makes it tempting for banks to close, but this is a disaster for the most vulnerable and elderly in our communities who may struggle in the digital world. At a time where online scams are at eye-watering levels, banks should be thinking of more imaginative ways to ensure a face to face service is still available.’

It comes days after NatWest said it is closing 23 branches, and over a week since Lloyds Banking Group said it is shutting 40 Halifax and Lloyds sites.

At the time the company blamed footfall, which has been rapidly decreasing since the onset of online banking and dropped further during the pandemic.

Lloyds said the number of customers visiting the branches it plans to close had dropped by 60% on average over the last five years.

Nationwide also announced the closure of a branch in Kingswood, Gloucestershire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means the total number of high street bank branches closing this year is already at 103.

The Barclays branches scheduled for closure:

– Gosport-43/44 High Street-April 26

– Bedale-18a North End-April 26

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Bridgwater-16 High Street-April 26

– Heywood-2 Church Street-April 28

– Stamford-46/49 Broad Street-April 28

– Oakham-10 High Street-April 28

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Wymondham-45 Market Street-April 28

– London-19 Fleet Street-May 3

– Watton-56 High Street-May 3

– Chislehurst-7 High Street-May 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– St Helens-19 Church Street-May 4

– Radlett 221 Watling Street-May 5

– Leyburn- Market Place-May 5

– Talbot Green- 3 Ely Valley Road-May 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Oundle-2 New Street-May 5