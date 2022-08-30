Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premium sportswear store Castore arrived earlier this month, while luxury homewares brand Murmur is set to open on Monday, September 12.

Both brands will be in the City Quay district of the retail centre, with Castore in a 2,950 sq ft unit between Boots and Luke, whilst Murmur’s store is 921 sq ft and between Christy and Trade Secret.

Luxury homewares brand Murmur is inspired by nature and ‘relaxed living with simple patterns, soothing colours and tactile materials’, according to a spokeswoman from Gunwharf Quays.

Gunwharf Quays is welcoming new new stores to the shopping centre, including luxury sportswear brand Castore.

Elise Nicholson, retail director at Murmur, said: ‘Gunwharf Quays is the perfect location to open our third UK bricks-and-mortar store as they offer such a unique outlet shopping experience to their guests. The waterfront being so close by seems a natural fit for our brand too, as our collections are heavily inspired by nature. We are excited for the communities of Hampshire to enjoy browsing our luxury homewares.’

Founded in 2015, British-brand Castore is home to a range of performance-optimising menswear and womenswear.

Sam Draper, head of retail at Castore, said: ‘We’re thrilled to be joining the fantastic selection of sportswear and athleisure brands on offer at Gunwharf Quays with the opening of our 11th store.

‘Making our regional debut at Gunwharf Quays is a special moment for us, especially as we now share retail space with some iconic brands.’

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, added: ‘We are delighted to be expanding our extensive brand offering with the addition of Castore and Murmur.

‘The appetite for sportswear has been steadily growing in recent years, and we are seeing a demand for premium homeware brands at outlet prices, which makes both brands ideal new additions to our line-up.’

Earlier this year, sportswear giants Adidas and Nike upgraded their outlets at the centre, with Nike expanding its existing 8,570 sq ft store to a 11,500 sq ft space, with a focus on support community and grassroots sports across the city.

