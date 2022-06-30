Havant-based firm Kerdos International held a black-tie ball in aid of Spark Community Space at the Village Hotel on June 10.

Scores of people from the city and beyond turned out in their best formalwear, all presented in their best light to support the much-loved Southsea charity.

Danny Meek, lead singer of band The Vagabonds. Picture: Penny Plimmer/Japics Photographic.

Joseph Sadler, the CEO of the sales agency Kerdos International, said: ‘It was such an amazing night with incredible people.

‘Honoured to have Kerdos help Spark raise money for their new home.

‘Thanks to everyone that attended, it was amazing to see the love in the room.’

An exclusive black tie ball was also held by the company to fundraise for Spark Community Space last year.

Pictured from L to R: Alex Williams from Kerdos International, Rebecca Simmons from Spark Community Space, and Joseph Sadler from Kerdos International. Picture: Penny Plimmer/Japics Photographic

Guests enjoyed a three-course meal and magic tricks from magician Paul Newton.

Live entertainment was also provided from the rock band The Vagabonds.

Visitors also had the opportunity to take part in a raffle and silent auction, with huge prizes on offer such as holidays, signed sports memorabilia and champagne.

Through ticket sales and both the raffle and auction, the event managed to raise a total of £9,100.

Joseph Sadler from Kerdos International and Rebecca Simmons from Spark Community Space. Picture: Penny Plimmer/Japics Photographic.

Spark Community Space founder Rebecca Simmons said: ‘What an incredible event.

‘Joe and Alex at Kerdos International did an outstanding job putting on the event and the money raised will be a massive help to us especially as we open our forever home later this year.

‘I’m blown away by the generosity of people and it’s them that have allowed us to do what we do. I can’t wait for the next one.’

People from companies and organisations from across the city to show their support, including Alison Lee from Biscoes Solicitors, Roni Edwards from community interest company Pamodzi Creatives, and many more.

Mr Sadler added that he plans to continue supporting the charity – which helps to reintegrate people into society.

He said: ‘I’d like to personally thank my incredible assistant Alex, who was honestly amazing from start to finish, attending all the meetings, organised dietary requirements, helping prepare the event, supporting me, her hard work really paid off.