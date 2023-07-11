News you can trust since 1877
Hayling Island dessert maker Northney Ice Cream share secret to its stellar repuation - including milk from pedigree Ayrshire herd

A Hampshire dairy farmer who learned how to make ice cream when milk profits were dwindling has shared the secrets of his success 14 years after going into production.
By Joe Buncle
Published 11th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Northney Ice Cream operates from Northney Farm, Hayling Island and was created in 2009 by Tim Pike. The farm has been in the Pike family for ‘many generations’ and is currently run by Tim’s mother Mary Pike.

The ice cream is sold in the Northney Tea Rooms, as well as at a wide variety of shops, restaurants and other businesses stretching from Fareham to Chichester.

Northney Farm in Hayling Island makes ice cream with milk from its Ayrshire herd.
Northney Farm in Hayling Island makes ice cream with milk from its Ayrshire herd.
Tim explained that his venture into the world of ice cream was originally a way to turn a better profit on the farm’s milk, which had a low sale price at the time. He completed a series of courses on the subject of ice cream production and has since built a reputation for making a high quality product. Alongside the home-produced milk, from a herd of pedigree Ayrshire cattle, the company uses all natural ingredients like real fruit rather than artificial flavourings. The cows are milked twice daily, then the milk is separated into milk and cream before sugar and flavours are added.

Tim said: ‘I looked at all the different options and decided that ice cream was the best for us to try. I think we have a very good reputation. We use our own milk and cream from the farm, which is the vast majority of the ingredients in ice cream. We work with lots of other family and local businesses that have the same ethics. If customers have a really good day, I can come back to them over the weekend and top them up. They wouldn’t get service like that from the bigger businesses.’

Northney Ice Cream supplies businesses from Fareham in the west to Chichester in the east, including in the Portsmouth Guildhall, New Theatre Royal and Groundlings Theatre.

Tim added: ‘Whether it’s the middle of summer or the middle of winter, people still have ice cream at the theatre.’

Northney Farm in Hayling Island makes ice cream with milk from its Ayrshire herd. Pictured: Tim Pike ice cream. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Northney Farm in Hayling Island makes ice cream with milk from its Ayrshire herd. Pictured: Tim Pike ice cream. Picture: Habibur Rahman
He also explained that a key factor to his company’s success has been taking on feedback from customers such as suggestions for new flavours and recently push for more sustainable packaging. The 47-year-old further urged customers to support local businesses, citing environmental benefits.

Tim said: ‘The price of milk continues to be challenging for farmers because, whilst the price of milk has gone up in shops, the price of our inputs – feed, fertiliser, electricity, water, – have shot up. We really appreciate if people support their local farm businesses – the farmers are the ones looking after the countryside and keeping it as good as it can be.’

The company produces roughly 20 ice cream flavours, Tim’s personal favourite being coconut. He explained that some are perpetually popular – such as vanilla, chocolate, mint – while in recent years, flavours like salted caramel and Biscoff have seen a surge in popularity. The dairy also supplies milk to Portsmouth businesses including the Southsea Coffee Company.

Northney Farm in Hayling Island makes ice cream with milk from its Ayrshire herd. Pictured: The cows of Northney farm, Hayling Island on Thursday 6th July 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Northney Farm in Hayling Island makes ice cream with milk from its Ayrshire herd. Pictured: The cows of Northney farm, Hayling Island on Thursday 6th July 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Northney Farm in Hayling Island makes ice cream with milk from its Ayrshire herd. Pictured: The cows of Northney farm, Hayling Island on Thursday 6th July 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
Northney Farm in Hayling Island makes ice cream with milk from its Ayrshire herd. Pictured: The cows of Northney farm, Hayling Island on Thursday 6th July 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
