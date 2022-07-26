Aldi supermarket staff will get a pay rise for the second time this year.

The chain is currently the UK’s best-paying supermarket next to its rivals.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: ‘Our new rates of pay maintain Aldi’s position as the UK’s highest paying supermarket.

‘This announcement recognises the amazing contribution our colleagues make in serving the local communities in Hampshire.

‘Their outstanding efforts have ensured that our customers continue to have access to fresh affordable food, every single day.’

From September, all hourly paid colleagues in stores across Hampshire an increase of 40p an hour, on their current hourly rate.

The minimum rate for store assistants at Aldi across the UK is £10.50, which is the highest in the sector.

Employees who work inside the M25 will receive a £11.95 wage.

Aldi is also the only supermarket to offer paid breaks to staff.

This is worth more than £830 a year for store colleagues on average.

These new rates exceed the Living Wage Foundation’s recommended real living wage.

The charity recommends a rate of £9.90 an hour nationally, and £11.05 for those who work inside the M25.

Aldi is the UK’s fifth-largest supermarket and has more than 970 stores across Britain.

