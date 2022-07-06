Greene King establishments are giving away free drinks for anyone who shares the surname of a member of the England Women’s football team.

This can be a free pint, bottle of Ice Breaker Pale Ale, or an alternative soft drink including draught Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Customers can claim the beverage by showing their photo ID at the bar of participating pubs during a live Euros England group game.

Coach and Horses public house, London Road. Picture: Allan Hutchings 113188-352.

The matches are against Austria, which is taking place today, Norway, next Monday, and Northern Ireland, next Friday.

All of those games will be broadcast in Green King pubs across the UK, as part of the company’s Festival of Sport.

Anyone with the same surname as Earps, Hampton, Roebuck, Bright, Bronze, Carter, Daly, Greenwood, Stokes, Wubben-Moy, Kirby, Scott, Stanway, Toone, Walsh, Williamson, England, Hemp, Kelly, Mead, Parris, Russo, or White, can claim the free drink.

The participating establishments in Portsmouth include:

Sovereigns, Kingston Crescent.

The Baffins, Tangier Road.

Star and Garter, Copnor Road,

Festing, Festing Road.

Ship Anson, The Hard.

Green Posts, London Road.

Farmhouse, Burrfields Road.

Coach and Horses, London Road.

Manor House, Court Lane.

Portsbridge, Court Lane, Cosham.

Pubs in the Portsmouth area which are running the promotion include:

White Hart, Stoke Road, Gosport.

Red Lion, West Street, Portchester.

Cocked Hat, Privett Road, Gosport.

The Seagull, Cornaway Lane, Fareham.

Cuckoo Pint, Cuckoo Lane, Fareham.

The Heron, Petersfield Road, Havant.

Silver Fern, Warsash Road, Warsash.

Other pubs in Hampshire running the promotion include:

Barleycorn, Lower Northam Road, Hedge End.

West End Brewery, High Street, West End.

Welcome Inn, Fair Oak Road, Eastleigh.

Scholars Arms, Above Bar Street, Southampton.

The Mitre, Portswood Road, Portswood.

Fleming Arms, Wide Lane, Southampton.

Bellemoor, Hill Lane, Shirley.

Malvern Tavern, Winchester Road, Shirley.

Halfway Inn, Winchester Road, Chandlers Ford.

Monks Brook, Hursley Road, Chandlers Ford.

Old Farmhouse, Ringwood Road, Totton.

County Arms, Romsey Road, Winchester.

Fox and Hounds, Mulfords Hill, Tadley.

The Beacon, Kings Road, Basingstoke.

The Bakers, Winchester Street, Basingstoke.

Anton Arms, Salisbury Road, Andover.

Old White Hart, London Road, Hook.

The Folly, Charlton Road, Andover.

The Chestnut Tree, Weyhill, Andover.

The Prince of Wales, Reading Road South, Fleet.

Royal Oak, Charlton Road, Charlton.

Emporium, Fleet Road, Fleet.

The Gloster, O’Gorman Avenue, Farnborough.