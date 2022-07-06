Greene King establishments are giving away free drinks for anyone who shares the surname of a member of the England Women’s football team.
This can be a free pint, bottle of Ice Breaker Pale Ale, or an alternative soft drink including draught Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Zero Sugar
Customers can claim the beverage by showing their photo ID at the bar of participating pubs during a live Euros England group game.
The matches are against Austria, which is taking place today, Norway, next Monday, and Northern Ireland, next Friday.
All of those games will be broadcast in Green King pubs across the UK, as part of the company’s Festival of Sport.
Anyone with the same surname as Earps, Hampton, Roebuck, Bright, Bronze, Carter, Daly, Greenwood, Stokes, Wubben-Moy, Kirby, Scott, Stanway, Toone, Walsh, Williamson, England, Hemp, Kelly, Mead, Parris, Russo, or White, can claim the free drink.
The participating establishments in Portsmouth include:
Sovereigns, Kingston Crescent.
The Baffins, Tangier Road.
Star and Garter, Copnor Road,
Festing, Festing Road.
Ship Anson, The Hard.
Green Posts, London Road.
Farmhouse, Burrfields Road.
Coach and Horses, London Road.
Manor House, Court Lane.
Portsbridge, Court Lane, Cosham.
Pubs in the Portsmouth area which are running the promotion include:
White Hart, Stoke Road, Gosport.
Red Lion, West Street, Portchester.
Cocked Hat, Privett Road, Gosport.
The Seagull, Cornaway Lane, Fareham.
Cuckoo Pint, Cuckoo Lane, Fareham.
The Heron, Petersfield Road, Havant.
Silver Fern, Warsash Road, Warsash.