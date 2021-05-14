Jobs available in Portsmouth.

Jobs with a salary of over £40,000 you can apply for in Portsmouth right now

Are you looking for a new job?

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 14th May 2021, 5:21 pm
Updated Friday, 14th May 2021, 5:29 pm

We have searched Indeed.co.uk to find a selection of jobs available right now in Portsmouth with a salary over £40,000.

From a vice principle to service operations manager – there are a range of interesting ones available.

We have pulled together a list below.

1. £40,322 - £49,533 - Digital developer

This job is with the University of Portsmouth’s faculty of business and law. It is fixed term until March 31, 2022. The deadline for applying is May 16.

2. £46,000 - Service Operations Manager

This job is with Sodexo. The role is at a Total Facilities Management site in Portsmouth. The deadline for applying is May 17.

3. £51,034 - £59,135 - Principle project manager

This job is with the University of Portsmouth in the professional services department. It is a fixed term contract for 24 months. The deadline for applying is May 22.

4. £59,581 to £65,735 - Vice principle

This job is with Cliffdale Primary School in Portsmouth. The deadline for applying is May 19.

