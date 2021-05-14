We have searched Indeed.co.uk to find a selection of jobs available right now in Portsmouth with a salary over £40,000.

From a vice principle to service operations manager – there are a range of interesting ones available.

We have pulled together a list below.

Make sure to click through all the pages.

Visit Indeed’s website here to apply for all of the jobs.

1. £40,322 - £49,533 - Digital developer This job is with the University of Portsmouth’s faculty of business and law. It is fixed term until March 31, 2022. The deadline for applying is May 16. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

2. £46,000 - Service Operations Manager This job is with Sodexo. The role is at a Total Facilities Management site in Portsmouth. The deadline for applying is May 17. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

3. £51,034 - £59,135 - Principle project manager This job is with the University of Portsmouth in the professional services department. It is a fixed term contract for 24 months. The deadline for applying is May 22. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

4. £59,581 to £65,735 - Vice principle This job is with Cliffdale Primary School in Portsmouth. The deadline for applying is May 19. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo