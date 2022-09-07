Kathleen's Coffee House had until now only been allowed to open until 5pm but following the decision this week now only has to close at 11pm, seven days a week.

The Winter Road business is licensed to sell alcohol but would also need to vary its licence to continue this beyond 5pm.

Kathleen's Coffee House in Winter Road, Southsea Picture: Google

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One objection was made. James Sanderson whose home backs onto the coffee shop, said the longer hours would lead to disruption.

'Our property backs directly onto the property and more importantly our bedroom is at the rear of our property,' he said. 'So the noise nuisance from scheduled entertainment let alone the sale of alcohol and the problems that can cause would disturb our sleep immeasurably.'

These concerns were echoed by council environmental health officers who recommended that a condition of planning permission be that noise insulation be installed before the evening opening hours are allowed.

This was opposed by the business which said it was neither 'necessary nor fair' citing examples of other businesses in Southsea without insulation.

'The applicant noted the nearby pub [The Shepherd's Crook], with plenty of noise disturbance,' a report by planning officers said. 'The local planning authority explained [the] pub presumably opened before the establishment of the planning system, so [would be] operating with those core hours not controlled by planning.'

It added that other coffee shops and cafes were in other areas where noise was less of a problem and backed the recommendation.

A delivery service can be operated without it.