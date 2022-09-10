News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Keydell Nurseries close online booking for Woodland Walk after computer glitch sees people charged up to £1,000

A garden centre has had to suspend online ordering for its winter wonderland after a computer system crashed and charged some people up to 20 times.

By Tom Morton
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 1:15 pm
Updated Saturday, 10th September 2022, 1:17 pm

The Keydell garden centre’s Woodland Walk is a festive fixture, drawing thousands of people across November and December each year. The tickets went on sale at 9am today.

The business has just closed the order line after dozens of complaints, and has released a statement.

Read More

Read More
The Queen funeral bank holiday: Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt confirms that...
Santa's Woodland Walk at Keydell Nurseries in Horndean

Most Popular

This says: ‘We are just closing the website link for tickets whilst we sort current issues with ticket buyers.

‘We do apologise for this but it’s a matter out of our control due to overload of buyers and the ticket company not keeping up with demand.

‘We are also in contact with ticket company regarding the impact this has caused.

‘Please message your email address used so we can sort bookings as quickly as we can.

‘Thank you for understanding.’

The garden centre's phone line is diverted to voicemail.

Angry ticket buyers have written hundreds of comments on the garden centre’s Facebook page, with some saying that £900 has been debited from their account.

There are many complaints that the screen has frozen and timed people out. They then try again, but payments have been taken for each attempt.

However, one customer reported that after going to the garden centre the issue was sorted out immediately.

The walk costs £6.50 for an adult or child, with under-ones free. A group of four is £22.50, and a group of six is £33.50.

Facebook