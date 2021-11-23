King of Vintage, which is in unit 45 in Cascades shopping centre, opened at the end of February 2020 just before the first lockdown.

After being closed for most of the pandemic, owner Tracey Green, 56, from Portsmouth, is thrilled to be back open with colleagues Ali Lees, 46, and Ethan Rosseau, 21.

Tracey said the response has been fantastic.

She said: ‘It’s been amazing, really busy and we’ve had a fantastic response from people. The students in particular love it.’

King of Vintage receives a lot of its stock from Texas, and also imports from Holland and France.

The shop has a huge range of high quality, original pieces, from American pea coats to denim jackets and vintage sportswear and Tracey says there’s something for everyone.

She said: ‘We have something in here that’s going to suit any age range and it’s all individual items. So if you’re looking for something a little bit different you know you’re going to find something here.’

From being in the vintage clothes business for most of her adult life, Tracey has noticed the recent rise in popularity of reusing and recycling clothes, especially amongst young people who are more conscious of the environmental impact of the fashion industry.

She said: ‘Recycling and reusing things is such an important part of people’s lives now and something that people are looking at more, they’re more accepting of vintage and second-hand clothing whereas maybe 20 years ago they weren’t.

‘It’s almost on trend and in fashion now to wear vintage clothes because you’re part of that movement.’

