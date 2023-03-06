Krispy Kreme: How to get free doughnuts in Portsmouth this week as beloved brand tackles food waste
Doughnut lovers will get the chance to claim free sweet treats this week.
Beloved brand Krispy Kreme is giving customers a chance to get ‘last minute’ boxes of doughnuts for absolutely nothing. There are outlets in Gunwharf Quays and elsewhere.
In the final minute before shops closed, treat-seekers will be able to pick up a fresh box of four doughnuts. They are being given away to make room for next days fresh batch.
Savvy shoppers have to arrive at stores one minute prior to closing and let staff know about the ‘Last Minute Box Offer’. Emma Colquhoun, Chief Marketing Officer UK & Ireland at Krispy Kreme said: ‘At Krispy Kreme, we take pride in handcrafting our doughnuts fresh every single day for our customers.
‘Whether that’s adding sprinkles, or drizzling chocolate, there’s always a Krispy Kremer on hand to ensure that each doughnut is hand-crafted to perfection.’ Krispy Kreme have also partnered with ‘Too Good To Go’, a platform which sells leftover food.