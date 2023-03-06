Beloved brand Krispy Kreme is giving customers a chance to get ‘last minute’ boxes of doughnuts for absolutely nothing. There are outlets in Gunwharf Quays and elsewhere.

In the final minute before shops closed, treat-seekers will be able to pick up a fresh box of four doughnuts. They are being given away to make room for next days fresh batch.

Krispy Kreme is giving away free boxes of fresh doughnuts this week. Picture: Simon Jacobs/PinPep.

Savvy shoppers have to arrive at stores one minute prior to closing and let staff know about the ‘Last Minute Box Offer’. Emma Colquhoun, Chief Marketing Officer UK & Ireland at Krispy Kreme said: ‘At Krispy Kreme, we take pride in handcrafting our doughnuts fresh every single day for our customers.

‘Whether that’s adding sprinkles, or drizzling chocolate, there’s always a Krispy Kremer on hand to ensure that each doughnut is hand-crafted to perfection.’ Krispy Kreme have also partnered with ‘Too Good To Go’, a platform which sells leftover food.

More information can be found on the Krispy Kreme website. The offer lasts until March 12.