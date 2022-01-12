Major supermarkets urgently recall these products over food poisoning fears
Major supermarkets are urgently recalling pastry products over food poisoning fears.
Aldi, Tesco, Morrisons and Asda are the retailers issuing the recall.
The affected products are from BakeAway and include pizza dough, puff pastry and more.
It comes as Salmonella has been found in the products.
Here is the full list of products that are being recalled:
Aldi Ready Roll PizzaPack size: 400 gUse-by date: 13 January 2022
Asda Ready Roll Light Puff PastryPack size: 375 gUse-by date: 16 January 2022
Asda Ready Roll Puff PastryPack size: 375 gUse-by date: 24 January 2022
Asda Pizza DoughPack size: 400 gUse-by date: 15 January 2022
Galberts Ready Roll Puff PastryPack size: 375 gUse-by date: 24 January 2022
Galberts Ready Roll Short PastryPack size: 375 gUse-by date: 24 January 2022
Morrisons Pizza DoughPack size: 400 gUse-by date: 17 January 2022
Morrisons Puff Pastry BlockPack size: 500 gUse-by date: 24 January 2022
Morrisons Puff Pastry BlockPack size: 500 gUse-by date: 25 January 2022
Morrisons Ready Roll Light Puff PastryPack size: 375 gUse-by date: 17 January 2022
Pizza Express Ready to Roll DoughPack size: 400 gUse-by date: 20 January 2022
Pizza Express Pre Rolled DoughPack size: 400 gUse-by date: 17 January 2022
by Sainsbury's Ready Roll Puff PastryPack size: 375 gUse-by date: 17 January 2022
by Sainsbury's Ready Roll Puff PastryPack size: 375 gUse-by date: 21 January 2022
Tesco Finest Butter Enriched Ready Roll Puff PastryPack size: 320 gUse-by date: 14 January 2022
Tesco Pizza DoughPack size: 400 gUse-by date: 17 January 2022
Tesco Ready Roll Puff PastryPack size: 375 gUse-by date: 24 January 2022
Tesco Ready Roll Puff PastryPack size: 375 gUse-by date: 25 January 2022
On its website, the Trading Standards agency says: ‘BakeAway is recalling the above products. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.
‘These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought any of the products.’
What are the symptoms of Salmonella?
Symptoms of food poisoning include:
- feeling sick (nausea)
- diarrhoea
- being sick (vomiting)
- stomach cramps
- a high temperature of 38C or above
- feeling generally unwell – such as feeling tired or having aches and chills
The symptoms usually start within a few days of eating the food that caused the infection.
Sometimes they start after a few hours or not for a few weeks.
The NHS says: ‘You can usually treat yourself or your child at home. The symptoms usually pass within a week.
‘The most important thing is to have lots of fluids, such as water or squash, to avoid dehydration.’