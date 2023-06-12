News you can trust since 1877
McDonald's: Here are some of the best and worst McDonald's in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville for 2023 so far, according to Google reviews

From Big Macs to chicken nuggets, McDonald’s is a must if you have a hankering for fast food – and there are a number of restaurants scattered around the area.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Jun 2019, 10:43 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 15:23 BST

It can be hard to pick which Mcdonald’s to go to – but thanks to the joys of Google Reviews customers can see how other people have reviewed each restaurant in the area.

SEE MORE: McDonald’s price rises for five menu favourites

As part of its most recent menu changes, McDonald’s has welcomed the Spicy Big Tasty and the Big Tasty with bacon, as well as halloumi fries and a double McPlant.

On the desert menu, the Wispa McFlurry and the Wispa Gold McFlurry have both been added to the menu for a limited time only.

Other recent changes include the addition of the creamy ranch dip and chipolte mayo dip which are only out for a limited time as well as the iced latte and the Strawberries and Cream Frappe.

Here are the restaurants from worst to best based on Google reviews:

This McDonald's restaurant in the Ocean Retail Park has a 3.5 star rating on Google based on 1,473 reviews. Picture credit: Google Street View

1. Portsmouth - Ocean Retail Park

This McDonald's restaurant in the Ocean Retail Park has a 3.5 star rating on Google based on 1,473 reviews. Picture credit: Google Street View Photo: Google Maps

This McDonald's restaurant in Larchwood Avenue in Havant has a 3.5 star rating based on 1,650 reviews on Google. Photo credit: Google Street View

2. Havant - Larchwood Avenue

This McDonald's restaurant in Larchwood Avenue in Havant has a 3.5 star rating based on 1,650 reviews on Google. Photo credit: Google Street View Photo: Google Maps

This McDonald's restaurant in the Brockhurst Gate retail park in Gosport has a 3.5 star rating on Google based on 1,775 reviews.

3. Gosport - Brockhurst Gate

This McDonald's restaurant in the Brockhurst Gate retail park in Gosport has a 3.5 star rating on Google based on 1,775 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

This McDonald's restaurant in Newgate Lane in Fareham has a 3.5 star rating on Google based on 1,868 reviews. Photo credit: Google Street View

4. Fareham - Newgate Lane

This McDonald's restaurant in Newgate Lane in Fareham has a 3.5 star rating on Google based on 1,868 reviews. Photo credit: Google Street View Photo: Google Maps

