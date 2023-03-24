From Big Macs to chicken nuggets, McDonald’s is a go-to if you have a hankering for fast food – and there are a number of restaurants scattered around the area.

It can be hard to pick which one to go to – but thanks to the joys of Google Reviews customers can see how other people have reviewed each McDonald’s in the area.

As part of its most recent menu changes, McDonald’s has welcomed back the grand Big Mac and the grand Big Mac with bacon, as well as chilli cheese bites, all of which are only out for a limited time.

On the desert menu, the Galaxy chocolate McFlurry and the Galaxy caramel McFlurry have both been added for a limited time.

Other recent changes include the permanent addition of the McCrispy, as well as the introduction of the reward scheme which allows customers the opportunity to save up points and cash them in for items on the menu.

Here are the restaurants from worst to best based on Google reviews:

1 . Portsmouth - Ocean Retail Park This McDonald's restaurant in the Ocean Retail Park has a 3.5 star rating on Google based on 1,500 reviews. Picture credit: Google Street View Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Havant - Larchwood Avenue This McDonald's restaurant in Larchwood Avenue in Havant has a 3.5 star rating based on 1,619 reviews on Google. Photo credit: Google Street View Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Gosport - Brockhurst Gate This McDonald's restaurant in the Brockhurst Gate retail park in Gosport has a 3.5 star rating on Google based on 1,709 reviews. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Fareham - Newgate Lane This McDonald's restaurant in Newgate Lane in Fareham has a 3.5 star rating on Google based on 1,825 reviews. Photo credit: Google Street View Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales