McDonald's: Here are some of the best and worst McDonald's in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville in 2023, according to Google reviews
From Big Macs to chicken nuggets, McDonald’s is a go-to if you have a hankering for fast food – and there are a number of restaurants scattered around the area.
It can be hard to pick which one to go to – but thanks to the joys of Google Reviews customers can see how other people have reviewed each McDonald’s in the area.
As part of its most recent menu changes, McDonald’s has welcomed back the grand Big Mac and the grand Big Mac with bacon, as well as chilli cheese bites, all of which are only out for a limited time.
On the desert menu, the Galaxy chocolate McFlurry and the Galaxy caramel McFlurry have both been added for a limited time.
Other recent changes include the permanent addition of the McCrispy, as well as the introduction of the reward scheme which allows customers the opportunity to save up points and cash them in for items on the menu.
Here are the restaurants from worst to best based on Google reviews: