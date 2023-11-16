News you can trust since 1877
McDonald's: The best and worst McDonald's in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville for 2023 so far, according to Google reviews

From Big Macs to chicken nuggets, McDonald’s is a must if you have a hankering for fast food – particularly because the Christmas menu is coming soon.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Jun 2019, 10:43 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 11:40 GMT

It can be hard to pick which Mcdonald’s to go to – but thanks to the joys of Google Reviews customers can see how other people have reviewed each restaurant in the area.

The popular fast food chain has also announced that it will be releasing its Christmas menu soon – November 22, 2023.

As part of its most recent menu changes, McDonald’s has welcomed the Philly Cheese Stack, the McCrispy BBQ Smokehouse, the McDonald’s Chicken Combo and chilli cheese bites.

On the desert menu, the Twix Toffee Apple McFlurry has been added to the menu for a limited time only.

Here are the restaurants from worst to best based on Google reviews:

This McDonald's restaurant in the Ocean Retail Park has a 3.5 star rating on Google based on 1,556 reviews. Picture credit: Google Street View

2. Portsmouth - Ocean Retail Park

This McDonald's restaurant in the Ocean Retail Park has a 3.5 star rating on Google based on 1,556 reviews. Picture credit: Google Street View Photo: Google Maps

This McDonald's restaurant in Larchwood Avenue in Havant has a 3.5 star rating based on 1,703 reviews on Google. Photo credit: Google Street View

3. Havant - Larchwood Avenue

This McDonald's restaurant in Larchwood Avenue in Havant has a 3.5 star rating based on 1,703 reviews on Google. Photo credit: Google Street View Photo: Google Maps

This McDonald's restaurant in the Brockhurst Gate retail park in Gosport has a 3.4 star rating on Google based on 1,843 reviews.

4. Gosport - Brockhurst Gate

This McDonald's restaurant in the Brockhurst Gate retail park in Gosport has a 3.4 star rating on Google based on 1,843 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

