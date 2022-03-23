Mermaids Coffee Shop will soon be moving back into the coffee shop premises at Universal Marina in Sarisbury Green, but in the meantime is operating Corky, a vintage truck.

There will be inside and outside areas for customers to relax with a coffee and a slice of cake. In the future they plan to offer ‘graze boxes’, for breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea.

Jono and Lisa Bradford, the owners of Mermaids Coffee Shop said: ‘We're really looking forward to returning to Universal Marina and creating a cozy coffee shop on the banks of the River Hamble.’

Corky the vintage truck

‘Having Mermaids back on site, delivering quality food and drink to our berth holders, tenants and visitors is fantastic news for the marina,’ said Graham Bristowe, the general manager at Universal Marina.

‘I very much look forward to welcoming back Jono, Lisa and their team.’

Mermaids currently manage a deli in Botley High Street. In the future, they plan to offer their luxury Afternoon Tea River Cruises along the River Hamble about their Gentlemens River Launch, named Betsie Jane from Universal Marina for the 2022 season.