The Lounge to Moon Shine club Caption: The former Lounge in Granada Road, Southsea, is being transformed into the Moon Shine club by friends Yannick Rowe, Jeff Gibbs and Harrison Hart from Portsmouth. Picture: Tim Hart

Three friends from Portsmouth have worked together for seven weeks to ready the Moon Shine club for its opening on October 29.

The venue, that will take the place of the former Lounge club at 1 Granada Road, will include a dancefloor and speakeasy themed cocktail bar, as well as space for live music.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caption: The former Lounge in Granada Road, Southsea, is being transformed into the Moon Shine club by friends Yannick Rowe, Jeff Gibbs and Harrison Hart from Portsmouth. Picture: Tim Hart

One of Moon Shine’s owners, Harrison Hart, was looking forward to its debut. The 25-year-old said: ‘It will be a club and music venue all in one.

‘We’ve got bands already booked in to play as well as DJs and we will have themed night for different types of music.’

Following the club’s opening, it will hold a house themed night on October 30 and a disco night on October 31.

Harrison added: ‘I feel like we’re bringing something back that Portsmouth has been missing for the past 10 years. It’s a place for music lovers to go.

The former Lounge in Granada Road, Southsea, is being transformed into the Moon Shine club by friends Yannick Rowe, Jeff Gibbs and Harrison Hart from Portsmouth. Picture: Tim Hart

‘We’ve got one of the best sound systems you can get – the Void sound system that is used in clubs in Ibiza and the best clubs in the world. And the bar will offer something a bit different – a bit of a theatrical experience.

‘We’ve got so much amazing musical talent in Portsmouth, we wanted to give local artists a platform.

‘We’re from Portsmouth and we wanted to create something unique for the city.’

The former Lounge in Granada Road, Southsea, is being transformed into the Moon Shine club by friends Yannick Rowe, Jeff Gibbs and Harrison Hart from Portsmouth. Picture: Tim Hart

It comes as The Lounge closed its doors several years ago. Before then the site was the Harry Limes Showbar.

One of the other owners, 26-year-old Yannick Rowe, said: ‘It’s a community music project in Portsmouth built by the people of Portsmouth, trying to represent the Portsmouth music scene. I think we are covering all types of music.

‘It’s nice to be able to regenerate the area and bring back something that’s a bit upmarket.’

Owners Harrison and Yannick also run an electrical company together. And the other owner, Jeff Gibbs, runs an interiors firm.

Together they have regenerated the venue.

To find out more and buy tickets visit theclubshine.com.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron