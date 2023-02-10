M&S has been named Multiple Wine Retailer of the Year

Beating national competition from the likes Waitrose, Tesco, Lidl and Majestic, M&S was also named Multiple Wine Retailer of the Year and Multiple RTD Retailer of the Year, further cementing its credentials across wines and cocktails after a trophy-filled year for M&S drinks last year.

In 2022, M&S was crowned Good Housekeeping’s Favourite Wine Retailer as voted for by readers, as well as Supermarket Own Brand Spirits Range of the Year and Pre-mixed Drinks Retailer of the Year at the International Spirits Challenge and ‘Beer Retailer of the Year’ at the International Beer Challenge for the eight year running!

A recognised symbol of excellence, the Drinks Retailing Awards are judged by some of the top drinks industry experts and honour retailers who have delivered excellent service, range, and value. For retailers, taking home a Drinks Retailing Award represents the ultimate accolade for their business and is a huge achievement.

Andrew Shaw, head of trading for drinks at M&S, said: “These three wins really are the cherry on our cocktail glass after another year of hard work from our team here, and it’s fantastic to have that recognised by the industry’s top experts.

" I’m incredibly proud of our buyers, product developers, winemakers, technologists and store colleagues, all of whom go above and beyond every day to make sure our innovative, great-value ranges are the best of the best for our customers.

“We have some absolutely fantastic bottles on our shelves at the moment but shoppers will be delighted to hear there are plenty more exciting launches coming in the next few months, including a brand-new wine range, great no- and low-alcohol drinks, and of course more signature M&S cocktail tinnies.”

While the rest of the market is in decline, M&S has grown its share in wine by 2.4 percent year-on-year, driven in part by the popularity of its much-loved Found and Classics ranges and its newly launched top-tier Collection wines. Other notable areas of growth including English sparkling wine which is up 20 percent in the past 52 weeks, and Portuguese wine which has gr

by 50 per cent.