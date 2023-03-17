New Aldi, KFC and Costa Coffee coming to Waterlooville after planning permission granted

Havant councillors have approved a new Aldi supermarket together with KFC and Costa drive-through outlets in Waterlooville.

The development plans, submitted by Hargreaves, attracted nearly 200 comments from local residents objecting to the scheme.

Among the main concerns was the overabundance of food outlets in the area as the approved site, on Elletra Avenue, is next door to an existing Lidl and Mcdonald’s.

The site where the new retailers will be situated. Picture: Contributed

Speaking on behalf of the applicants, John Pearce, Harris Lamb Planning Consultants associate said: ‘It is previously developed land within the urban area that is well related to the town centre and other edge of centre facilities. It currently lies undeveloped and is used for car parking, the proposed development could bring it back into economic use.

‘The balance of the site that is not subject to this application remains available for other uses including leisure used to come forward should there be occupier demand.

‘My client would be more than happy to consider such an approach if it was considered by such an occupier.

‘The site will generate significant benefits in terms of improving the retail offer in Waterlooville as well as creating jobs and attracting investment.’

During the debate, councillor Neil Bowdell thought the scheme was ‘a brilliant use of space’ and a ‘great development’.