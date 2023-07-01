New Italian restaurant Fortuna's sees immediate success after Portsmouth opening

The manager of Villa Romana in Fareham, located in Fareham High street, Manuel Fortuna has recently taken over and renamed the old 113 Cafe in Lord Montgomery Way, Portsmouth. The 113 Cafe is now known as Fortuna’s Bar and Kitchen, and has been fully redecorated and renovated with a distinct Italian theme and decor.

Manuel Fortuna, the manager, said that he was excited about ‘bringing the Italian experience to Portsmouth’ as he described his restaurant as one that isn't ‘a classic restaurant’ with a wide selection of fresh food on offer. This has been evidently well-received within Portsmouth, with their business having been busy from the first day.

Manuel Fortuna with his partner Nikolett Juhasz. Picture: Sarah Standing (160623-5416)

