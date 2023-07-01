News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

New Italian restaurant Fortuna's sees immediate success after Portsmouth opening

A new Italian restaurant in Portsmouth is booming with business following its recent opening.
By Brooke Hughes
Published 1st Jul 2023, 09:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 09:22 BST

The manager of Villa Romana in Fareham, located in Fareham High street, Manuel Fortuna has recently taken over and renamed the old 113 Cafe in Lord Montgomery Way, Portsmouth. The 113 Cafe is now known as Fortuna’s Bar and Kitchen, and has been fully redecorated and renovated with a distinct Italian theme and decor.

SEE ALSO: Taiwan restaurant introduces crocodile ramen on menu

Manuel Fortuna, the manager, said that he was excited about ‘bringing the Italian experience to Portsmouth’ as he described his restaurant as one that isn't ‘a classic restaurant’ with a wide selection of fresh food on offer. This has been evidently well-received within Portsmouth, with their business having been busy from the first day.

Manuel Fortuna with his partner Nikolett Juhasz. Picture: Sarah Standing (160623-5416)Manuel Fortuna with his partner Nikolett Juhasz. Picture: Sarah Standing (160623-5416)
Manuel Fortuna with his partner Nikolett Juhasz. Picture: Sarah Standing (160623-5416)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When asked what his inspiration to create the restaurant was, Manuel told The News it was ‘my dream to open a cafe’ and how he is passionate about providing ‘another type of Italian experience’.

Related topics:PortsmouthFareham