Pedestrians diverted on Portsmouth's Commercial Road as Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks dig up pavement for 'utility works'

Electricity company workers have closed part of a busy Portsmouth shopping street and dug up the pavement.
By Joe Buncle
Published 29th Jun 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 15:46 BST

A large portion of pavement at the city centre site, at the southern end of Commercial Road near the Iceland supermarket, is closed off while work is under way. Pedestrians are left with a narrower stretch of walkway, with one local resident citing concerns for people using wheelchairs or pushing prams. Photographs from the scene show a small digger in use. A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said the ‘utility works’ are being carried out by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks is scheduled to finish on Friday.

This week, the council revealed its plans to ‘smarten up’ the high street, with plans including new benches, trees, artwork and play activities for children in the area. The regenerative work – hoped to bring more footfall back into the city centre – is set to begin early next year and be completed by the spring.

Scottish Power and Southern Power workers in Commercial Road on Tuesday, June 27.Scottish Power and Southern Power workers in Commercial Road on Tuesday, June 27.
Related topics:PortsmouthPortsmouth City Council