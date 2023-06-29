A large portion of pavement at the city centre site, at the southern end of Commercial Road near the Iceland supermarket, is closed off while work is under way. Pedestrians are left with a narrower stretch of walkway, with one local resident citing concerns for people using wheelchairs or pushing prams. Photographs from the scene show a small digger in use. A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said the ‘utility works’ are being carried out by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks is scheduled to finish on Friday.