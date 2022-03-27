Prices are taken from petrolprices.com, and are correct to within the last three days.

Petrol prices have struck new record highs, even though the Chancellor Rishi Sunak cut fuel duty by 5p per litre in the spring mini budget.

Financial experts have warned that ‘at some point soon consumers will not be able to cope with even higher prices’ as the conflict in Ukraine helps to stoke the cost of living crisis further.

PORTSMOUTH

Sainsbury’s Farlington – 157.9p

Tesco Northarbour – 157.9p

Asda – 158.7p

Tesco Fratton Way – 159.9p

Shell London Road (Bastion) – 162.9p

Shell Eastern Road Farlington – 163.9p

Esso Copnor Road – 164.9p

Shell, Goldsmith Avenue – 164.9p

BP Commercial Road (All Saints) – 165.5p

Esso Kingston Road – 165.9p

Shell Kettering Terrace (Mile End Road) – 166.9p

Esso Milton Road – 167.9p

BP Northern Road – 167.9p

Esso Portsmouth Road, Portsbridge – 167.9p

BP Eastern Road – 169.9p

FAREHAM

Sainsbury’s Broadcut – 157.9p

Asda – 158.7p

BP, Portchester – 163.9p

Esso, Gosport Road – 167.9p

GOSPORT

Harvest Energy, Grange Road – 158.7p

Shell, Alverstoke – 161.9p

BP Brockhurst Road – 163.9p

Esso Gosport – 164.9p

HAVANT

Tesco Extra – 156.9p

Asda Havant – 158.7p

Esso Hayling Island – 161.9p

BP Park Lane Service Station – 165.9p

Hayling Island Service Station – 168.9p

WATERLOOVILLE

Sainsbury’s, Hambledon Road – 155.9p

Asda, Portland Road – 164.7p

Shell Waterlooville – 164.9p

BP, Elettra Avenue – 165.9p