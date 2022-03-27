Petrol prices near me: Cheapest places to fill up across Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport, Fareham and Waterlooville
Here are the prices for petrol across the area, as rising inflation continues to make filling up a tank more and more expensive.
Prices are taken from petrolprices.com, and are correct to within the last three days.
Petrol prices have struck new record highs, even though the Chancellor Rishi Sunak cut fuel duty by 5p per litre in the spring mini budget.
Financial experts have warned that ‘at some point soon consumers will not be able to cope with even higher prices’ as the conflict in Ukraine helps to stoke the cost of living crisis further.
PORTSMOUTH
Sainsbury’s Farlington – 157.9p
Tesco Northarbour – 157.9p
Asda – 158.7p
Tesco Fratton Way – 159.9p
Shell London Road (Bastion) – 162.9p
Shell Eastern Road Farlington – 163.9p
Esso Copnor Road – 164.9p
Shell, Goldsmith Avenue – 164.9p
BP Commercial Road (All Saints) – 165.5p
Esso Kingston Road – 165.9p
Shell Kettering Terrace (Mile End Road) – 166.9p
Esso Milton Road – 167.9p
BP Northern Road – 167.9p
Esso Portsmouth Road, Portsbridge – 167.9p
BP Eastern Road – 169.9p
FAREHAM
Sainsbury’s Broadcut – 157.9p
Asda – 158.7p
BP, Portchester – 163.9p
Esso, Gosport Road – 167.9p
GOSPORT
Harvest Energy, Grange Road – 158.7p
Shell, Alverstoke – 161.9p
BP Brockhurst Road – 163.9p
Esso Gosport – 164.9p
HAVANT
Tesco Extra – 156.9p
Asda Havant – 158.7p
Esso Hayling Island – 161.9p
BP Park Lane Service Station – 165.9p
Hayling Island Service Station – 168.9p
WATERLOOVILLE
Sainsbury’s, Hambledon Road – 155.9p
Asda, Portland Road – 164.7p
Shell Waterlooville – 164.9p
BP, Elettra Avenue – 165.9p
Esso, Westons – 171.9p