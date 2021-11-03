South Parade Pier, looking east Picture: Neil Campbell Instagram: @Skymariner www.skymarinerdrone.com

Built for the Tea on Sea kiosk, the seating area would be detached from the pier, unlike the previously-approved scheme, although it will be larger at 180sq m.

The proposals will be considered by Portsmouth City Council' s planning committee on Wednesday with councillors set to be asked to approve them.

A report says the development ‘would have an acceptable visual impact’ on the pier and that the past approval gave ‘weight’ to allowing the latest scheme.

‘The existing pier, over time, has been subject to numerous extensive alterations and has been re-built twice in the last century,' it says. 'As a result a number of additional features have been added to the footprint of the pier over time such as the kiosk which the proposed development would serve.’

The recommendation comes despite objections to the application raising concerns about loss of part of the beach for public use and that it would ‘block views’ for the residents of Savoy House.