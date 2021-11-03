Plan for seating terrace next to Southsea's South Parade Pier to be discussed by Portsmouth City councillors
THE latest planning application for a terrace on the beach next to South Parade Pier in Southsea will be decided next week.
Built for the Tea on Sea kiosk, the seating area would be detached from the pier, unlike the previously-approved scheme, although it will be larger at 180sq m.
The proposals will be considered by Portsmouth City Council' s planning committee on Wednesday with councillors set to be asked to approve them.
Read More
A report says the development ‘would have an acceptable visual impact’ on the pier and that the past approval gave ‘weight’ to allowing the latest scheme.
‘The existing pier, over time, has been subject to numerous extensive alterations and has been re-built twice in the last century,' it says. 'As a result a number of additional features have been added to the footprint of the pier over time such as the kiosk which the proposed development would serve.’
The recommendation comes despite objections to the application raising concerns about loss of part of the beach for public use and that it would ‘block views’ for the residents of Savoy House.
One letter of support has been submitted, welcoming the increased leisure provision in the area. It says facilities were needed to offset those that would be affected by flood defences work elsewhere, such as Clarence Pier.