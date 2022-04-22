More than 300 Santander branches will move from being open from 9.30am to 4pm, to a half day service.

Locations will close at 12.30pm.

Branches in the Portsmouth area, and across Hampshire, are set to be affected. Picture: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images.

The move is part of a wider shake-up of changes to opening hours being introduced by the bank from July 18.

Several locations in Portsmouth and Hampshire are affected.

The branch on Commercial Road will change its Saturday hours. Nearby branches where this will change will be implemented include outlets on Gosport High Street, West Street, Fareham, London Road, Waterlooville, and Rams Walk, Petersfield.