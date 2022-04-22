More than 300 Santander branches will move from being open from 9.30am to 4pm, to a half day service.
Locations will close at 12.30pm.
Read More
The move is part of a wider shake-up of changes to opening hours being introduced by the bank from July 18.
Several locations in Portsmouth and Hampshire are affected.
SEE ALSO: Princess Anne visits Portsmouth and inaugurates landing craft LCT 7074 at D-Day Story museum in Southsea
The branch on Commercial Road will change its Saturday hours. Nearby branches where this will change will be implemented include outlets on Gosport High Street, West Street, Fareham, London Road, Waterlooville, and Rams Walk, Petersfield.
Other Hampshire locations affected include Andover High Street, WInchester High Street, Market Street, Eastleigh, Above Bar, Southampton, Festival Place Shopping Centre, Basingstoke, and Eastmead, Farnborough.