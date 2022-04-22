Portsmouth and Hampshire banks: Where will Santander reduce its branch opening hours on Saturday?

A PROMINENT British bank is set to change its opening hours on Saturdays.

By Freddie Webb
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 12:50 pm

More than 300 Santander branches will move from being open from 9.30am to 4pm, to a half day service.

Locations will close at 12.30pm.

Read More

Read More
Friends to hold fundraiser to celebrate life of popular Gosport teenager who tra...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Branches in the Portsmouth area, and across Hampshire, are set to be affected. Picture: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images.

The move is part of a wider shake-up of changes to opening hours being introduced by the bank from July 18.

Several locations in Portsmouth and Hampshire are affected.

SEE ALSO: Princess Anne visits Portsmouth and inaugurates landing craft LCT 7074 at D-Day Story museum in Southsea

The branch on Commercial Road will change its Saturday hours. Nearby branches where this will change will be implemented include outlets on Gosport High Street, West Street, Fareham, London Road, Waterlooville, and Rams Walk, Petersfield.

Other Hampshire locations affected include Andover High Street, WInchester High Street, Market Street, Eastleigh, Above Bar, Southampton, Festival Place Shopping Centre, Basingstoke, and Eastmead, Farnborough.

SantanderHampshirePortsmouthPrincess AnneSouthsea