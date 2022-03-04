The Home Office has urged Portsmouth City Council to take tough action against Albert Choi of the Noble House, calling a formal review of his licence following its visit.

‘Home Office Immigration Enforcement asks that the premises licence is revoked,’ its representation to the council says.

‘Merely remedying the existing situation - for instance by the imposition of additional conditions or a suspension - is insufficient to act as a deterrent to the licence holder and other premises’ licence holders from engaging in criminal activity by employing illegal workers and facilitating disqualified immigrants to work illegally.’

Noble House in Osborne Road, Southsea

Three people were arrested after the raid of the Osborne Road business. It follows three other arrests made there in two separate visits in 2012.

Details of the latest raid, published as part of the Home Office licence review application, reveal Mr Choi was ‘beside himself with rage’ by the appearance of immigration officers on a Saturday night.

'He attempted to block one of the officers as he made his way to the kitchen and he followed me and my colleagues through the busy restaurant, shouting and haranguing us as we moved to the kitchen,' the report by an unnamed officer says.

Albert Choi, owner Noble House

'Choi made various threats about how much trouble I was going to be in, stating that he had powerful friends at Portsmouth City Council and also making comment regarding his lawyer who was going to take me to court.'

Checks carried out during the visit found all three kitchen staff, who had been living in the flat above the restaurant, there were not allowed to work in the UK. Mr Choi has since been issued a civil penalty notice, the Home Office said.

It said: 'Whether by negligence or wilful blindness illegal workers were engaged in activity on the premises, yet it is a simple process for an employer to ascertain what documents they should check before a person is allowed to work.

The licence review is expected to be heard by a council licensing sub-committee at the end of the month.