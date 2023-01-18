Portsmouth Subway branch could be turned into a different late-night takeaway
PLANNING permission is being sought for the change of use of a North End branch of Subway to allow the building to be used for a late-night takeaway.
Sheet Anchor Evolve Ltd has submitted plans to Portsmouth City Council for the London Road unit, despite admitting it had yet to secure a business to run from the site.
The application proposes 6am to 2am opening hours and focuses mainly on takeaway trade but would also have some seats for customers.
‘It has been demonstrated that the change of use of the unit will not have an adverse impact on the retail character of the primary retail area of the district centre and that there will not be an over-concentration of non-retail uses,’ it says, referring to council policies aimed at maintaining the commercial area.
A deadline of March 8 has been set by the council for a decision to be reached.