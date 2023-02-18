.Under the current policy, vehicles must be under eight years old – a measure introduced to try and make sure the fleet is safer, better for travellers and less polluting.

NOW READ: Frustration as Portsmouth taxis are licensed in Wolverhampton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But plans were drawn up last year to extend this to 12 years for wheelchair-accessible cars due to their cost which ‘far exceeds’ that of a standard taxi and to increase the number operating in the city.

A Wolverhampton-registered taxi in Portsmouth

A consultation found most people supported the move, however dozens of people requested the extension be a blanket policy for all vehicles due to financial pressures facing the industry.

Their position has now been backed by the council, with a report published ahead of Friday’s meeting of the licensing committee recommending the original proposal be extended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALSO SEE: Southsea charity pays tribute to its ambassador Christian Atsu

‘The question which elicited most responses related to the proposed recommendation to extend the upper age limit for wheelchair-accessible vehicles,’ the report says. ‘Whilst the overall view was supportive of the proposal, many responses were received, presumably from licensed drivers and Hackney vehicle proprietors, that the amendment to the policy should apply to all licensed vehicles.

‘Having due regard to the views expressed, the recommendation in relation to the upper age limit for licensed vehicles has now been amended to reflect an increase for all licensed vehicles.’

It adds that the proposals would also provide ways for council licensing officers to better monitor the maintenance of taxis and to intervene when needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Scott Payter-Harris, the committee’s chairman, said he hoped it would also discourage drivers from being licensed further afield, particularly in Wolverhampton, where older vehicles are already allowed.

‘This is a sensible idea,’ he said. ‘These changes would give us greater oversight locally making the trade safer while also making it easier for drivers.’

Alongside the proposed rules around vehicle ages, the policy would also be updated to provide better monitoring and checks of drivers, including the council joining a national register on licence suspensions or revocations. These details are already shared between councils in Hampshire.