Portsmouth taxis: Rules set to be relaxed to let drivers use older vehicles
Rules around the age of taxis in Portsmouth are set to be relaxed in response to calls from drivers concerned over the cost of new cars
.Under the current policy, vehicles must be under eight years old – a measure introduced to try and make sure the fleet is safer, better for travellers and less polluting.
But plans were drawn up last year to extend this to 12 years for wheelchair-accessible cars due to their cost which ‘far exceeds’ that of a standard taxi and to increase the number operating in the city.
A consultation found most people supported the move, however dozens of people requested the extension be a blanket policy for all vehicles due to financial pressures facing the industry.
Their position has now been backed by the council, with a report published ahead of Friday’s meeting of the licensing committee recommending the original proposal be extended.
‘The question which elicited most responses related to the proposed recommendation to extend the upper age limit for wheelchair-accessible vehicles,’ the report says. ‘Whilst the overall view was supportive of the proposal, many responses were received, presumably from licensed drivers and Hackney vehicle proprietors, that the amendment to the policy should apply to all licensed vehicles.
‘Having due regard to the views expressed, the recommendation in relation to the upper age limit for licensed vehicles has now been amended to reflect an increase for all licensed vehicles.’
It adds that the proposals would also provide ways for council licensing officers to better monitor the maintenance of taxis and to intervene when needed.
Councillor Scott Payter-Harris, the committee’s chairman, said he hoped it would also discourage drivers from being licensed further afield, particularly in Wolverhampton, where older vehicles are already allowed.
‘This is a sensible idea,’ he said. ‘These changes would give us greater oversight locally making the trade safer while also making it easier for drivers.’
Alongside the proposed rules around vehicle ages, the policy would also be updated to provide better monitoring and checks of drivers, including the council joining a national register on licence suspensions or revocations. These details are already shared between councils in Hampshire.
Certificates of good conduct required for anyone who has lived oversea at any point since the age of 10 to check criminal records would also be required.