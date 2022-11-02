This ski-son is a big one for Peak Retreats as it celebrates 20 years in the French Alps specialist industry.

The firm, in Kirpal Road, Baffins, prides itself on offering its clients, who have a passion of taking to the slopes, unspoilt Alp resorts.

The business was established in 2002 by Xavier Schouller and Nathalie Soma, who have also added a high-altitude resorts and accommodation to their programme with its sister company Ski Collection, meaning it can offer its skiing customers a range of opportunities.

Staff at Peak Retreats celebrate the company's 20th anniversary. Picture: MattPJClark

Xavier said: ‘We set up Peak Retreats in 2002 to give skiers the opportunity to discover real Alpine France. Over the last 20 years we have added numerous resorts to the programme, growing from just 17 resorts to over 75, now including even more high-altitude resorts, which feels like a natural progression.’

Not only has the business grown in the community, but they have also ‘championed’ local employment over the years, with some of their staff being on the team since the beginning of the journey.

They have also taken on two 20-year-old apprentices this year who will be joining the team through their 20th year.

Alison Willis, general manager, Peak Retreats, said: ‘It’s really exciting to have been able to welcome two local apprentices to our marketing and client services teams. They are a real asset to the business, and we’re delighted to be able to help them develop their careers in such a fantastic industry.’

The business is award winning, and is the current holder of the Telegraph award for Best Ski Operator, as well as being recognised with the Best Ski Company in the Telegraph Travel Awards in 2019 and The Times Travel Editor’s Award 2018. In 2019, it was also awarded a Family Traveller Excellence Award and Best Family Ski Operator in the Family Traveller Awards in 2018 and 2015.