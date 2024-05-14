As recently reported, the city centre’s former Debenhams store in Commercial Road is set to be transformed into a huge 35 storey building. If approved, it will be the tallest building in the city.
From Spinnaker Tower to Catherine House, here are 10 of the tallest structures in Portsmouth. Watch the video embedded in the article to get a sense of their scale.
1. Tallest Buildings in Portsmouth
Here are 10 of the tallest buildings in the city. Photo: -
2. Spinnaker Tower - 170 metres
Portsmouth's iconic Spinnaker Tower is the city's tallest building, standing at 170 metres. Photo: -
3. East Side Plaza Portsmouth (Lipstick Tower) - 101 metres
Known as the "Lipstick Tower", the East Side Plaza in Gunwharf Quays stands at 101 metres talll. Picture: David Godfray Photo: -
4. Crown Place - 73 metres
Crown Place, a student accomodation building in Station Street is 73 metres tall. Photo: -
