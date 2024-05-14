Portsmouth's tallest buildings: The city's most impressive stuctures from Spinnaker Tower and the Lipstick Tower to HMS Victory

By Joe Buncle
Published 14th May 2024, 16:11 BST
Updated 14th May 2024, 18:51 BST
We visited 10 of the tallest buildings in Portsmouth – here is how tall they all are.

As recently reported, the city centre’s former Debenhams store in Commercial Road is set to be transformed into a huge 35 storey building. If approved, it will be the tallest building in the city.

NOW READ: Tallest building in Portsmouth of 35 storeys set to be created

From Spinnaker Tower to Catherine House, here are 10 of the tallest structures in Portsmouth. Watch the video embedded in the article to get a sense of their scale.

Here are 10 of the tallest buildings in the city.

1. Tallest Buildings in Portsmouth

Here are 10 of the tallest buildings in the city. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Portsmouth's iconic Spinnaker Tower is the city's tallest building, standing at 170 metres.

2. Spinnaker Tower - 170 metres

Portsmouth's iconic Spinnaker Tower is the city's tallest building, standing at 170 metres. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Known as the "Lipstick Tower", the East Side Plaza in Gunwharf Quays stands at 101 metres talll. Picture: David Godfray

3. East Side Plaza Portsmouth (Lipstick Tower) - 101 metres

Known as the "Lipstick Tower", the East Side Plaza in Gunwharf Quays stands at 101 metres talll. Picture: David Godfray Photo: -

Photo Sales
Crown Place, a student accomodation building in Station Street is 73 metres tall.

4. Crown Place - 73 metres

Crown Place, a student accomodation building in Station Street is 73 metres tall. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthHMS VictoryDebenhams

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.