Poundland in Fareham Shopping Centre to shut and relocate after chain denies rumours of former Wilko site takeover
Poundland at Unit 7, Market Quay, 3 Cremer Mall will shut on Saturday, December 9 before re-opening at an undisclosed location. A sign displayed in the shop window reads “we’re closing 8th December”, but a Poundland spokesperson said: “We’re not closing but relocating to new premises on December 9th.”
Despite widespread speculation on social media, last month Pepco – the company which owns Poundland – denied plans to take over the defunct Wilko store in Fareham Shopping Centre. The former Marks and Spencers at the shopping centre has also been suggested as a potential location.
A Poundland spokesperson previously told The News: “We’re always looking at options to open or relocate our stores so they can bring our widest ranges to customers. We haven’t secured an agreement to do so in Fareham.”
The retail chain would not confirm whether it is actively pursuing the Wilko store. Fareham’s Wilko shut on September 28 for the final time following the company’s collapse into administration.