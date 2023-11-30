A discount shop in Fareham is set to close and relocate – and local people are speculating about where it could open.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Poundland at Unit 7, Market Quay, 3 Cremer Mall will shut on Saturday, December 9 before re-opening at an undisclosed location. A sign displayed in the shop window reads “we’re closing 8th December”, but a Poundland spokesperson said: “We’re not closing but relocating to new premises on December 9th.”

NOW READ: Poundland denies Fareham rumours that discount chain will take over former Wilko shop

Despite widespread speculation on social media, last month Pepco – the company which owns Poundland – denied plans to take over the defunct Wilko store in Fareham Shopping Centre. The former Marks and Spencers at the shopping centre has also been suggested as a potential location.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fareham's poundland will shut and relocate next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Poundland spokesperson previously told The News: “We’re always looking at options to open or relocate our stores so they can bring our widest ranges to customers. We haven’t secured an agreement to do so in Fareham.”