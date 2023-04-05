Royal family doppelgangers, from King Charles III to Princess Beatrice, are being asked by pub chain Hungry Horse to submit a photo of themselves online to be in with a chance of winning the cash prize.

The competition winner will also become Hungry Horse royalty, with nationwide research revealing six in ten (60 per cent) UK adults would like to experience the life of a royal for the day if they had the chance.

Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle Picture: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images

As well as receiving the cash, winners will become the face of the family pub chain’s online coronation campaign, seeing their face displayed on its website and social media channels throughout May.

To enter the competition, all lookalikes have to do is post a picture of themselves on Instagram alongside the hashtag #Lookkinglikeawinner and tag @HungryHorsePubsUK.

The search comes as entertainment agencies report a surge in bookings for royal lookalikes, with demand sky high since the coronation date was announced in January.

Michael Charles, director of Julia Charles Event Management, said: ‘Once the coronation was announced we had an influx of enquiries for lookalike performers. Whether it is a Meghan and Harry lookalike for a street party or a King Charles III for brand activations, at our agency alone we have seen over a 50 per cent increase in volume of enquiries for this type of performer.’

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales Picture: Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

The research from Hungry Horse also found Catherine, Princess of Wales, to be the country’s number one living royal, with over a fifth (21 per cent) of Brits selecting her as their favourite. Prince William (15 per cent) and Prince Harry (13 per cent) rounded off the top three.

The lookalike competition winner will be selected by an independent expert and contacted within two days of the competition ending on April 17th.

Sarah Williams, senior marketing manager for Hungry Horse, said: ‘The coronation will be a nationwide celebration, and we want to mark the momentous occasion by uncovering the UK’s ultimate royal lookalike.

‘Whether you’re a dead ringer for the King, the spitting image of Camilla, or a doppelganger for any of the other royals, we want to hear from you and can’t wait to see the likeness of our customers come to life!

‘And that’s not all, we’ll be marking the momentous occasion with a host of other instant win prizes available in our pubs nationwide for customers, whether you look like a royal or not.’

With thousands of pounds worth of prizes up for grabs throughout May, all customers have to do to win is visit their local Hungry Horse pub and scan the QR code or enter their details online.

Customers can win a Jet2 Holiday voucher worth £2,000, plus overnight stays at Greene King Inns across the country, Love2Shop vouchers, Red Letter Day vouchers, trips to Legoland – and lots more, including thousands of free drinks.