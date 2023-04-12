Sainsbury’s has announced Nectar Points were being adapted to give rewards to customers which sign up to the loyalty scheme. Rival Tesco changed its club card loyalty scheme to give discounts to savvy shoppers. Here are the changes that Sainsbury’s have made.

What are the changes?

Lower prices on hundreds of products have been introduced to Nectar loyalty card holders in supermarkets and online. Nectar Prices is the new scheme which offers exclusive deals to shoppers when they swipe their card or scan their app in store.

The supermarket has announced major changes to its Nectar Points scheme. Picture: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images.

The discounts can also been accessed by linking the card to a Sainsbury’s account while doing online shopping. Shoppers can access offers on big brands including Nescafe Gold Blend instant coffee costing £4 for cardholders rather than £8.10, Heinz baked beans costing 95p instead of £1.40, and Tanqueray gin costing £19 instead of £27.50.

The discounts were put in place yesterday on an initial range of 300 items. They were applied household products, pet food and confectionary – with plans to expand the savings to other categories.

Sainsbury’s said: ‘Nectar Prices is a new pricing proposition that offers digital Nectar customers all-year-round access to a unique set of discounts on products handpicked for them. Items will be clearly marked with a Nectar Price label visible on the shelf edge in-store, or next to each product online.’

How will Nectar points work and where can you access the deals?

Members still earn Nectar points on products they buy, regardless of if they are included in the Nectar Prices scheme. They can be spent to receive discounts on other brands such as Argos, Caffe Nero or British Airways.

The Nectar Prices scheme does not cover Sainsbury's locals, concessions or petrol stations. Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury's, said: 'We are delighted to launch Nectar Prices, which will help millions of our customers save more on every trip to Sainsbury's.'