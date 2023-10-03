Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillor Steve Pitt, who also holds portfolio responsibility for Culture, Leisure & Economic Development, said that the council’s decision to purchase The Bridge Shopping Centre followed extensive consultation with local people - and stressed that is was “not a whim.”

The purchase is part of the council's long-term regeneration plans for the city and was made possible by a grant from the Future High Streets Fund. ASDA, which previously owned the centre, will remain open at the site.

Portsmouth City Council has bought the Bridge Centre as part of regeneration plans for the city.

Speaking to The News, the councillor said the move will revitalise retail in Fratton and serve the interests of local people. The imminent renovation of the centre will coincide with a push to implement new infrastructure on Fratton Road in order to run more community events such as pop-up markets, following the popularity of Fratton Family Festival. Work to improve the site – including making vacant units ready for offices and customer-facing businesses to move into – is set to become apparent over the next few months.

Councillor Pitt said: “This is not a whim. The council has not suddenly thought of this as an idea, there is a lot a research and planning being done to give us a sound business case that we believe stacks up and will see the Bridge Centre thrive.

"This is something that we did consult with the local Fratton community on, to be what they wanted for the area. We have purchased as a response to what they have told us. They want to see more start-up businesses in Fratton, more pop-up opportunities, a different mix to attract people to the area – that’s why we have developed this proposal and that is what it will focus on.

"We’re not talking about a long term thing here, we’re ready to hit the ground running.”

Cllr Steve Pitt. Picture: Sarah Standing

He also expressed that potential commercial interest in the site is demonstrated by the fact that the nearby Victory Business Centre is more than 90 per cent occupied. He went on to say that “as much space as possible” will be allocated to customer-facing businesses. Among the interested parties is Fratton Big Local, who are in talks to open a community pantry there.

He added: “We want it to be interesting. The focus needs to be on attracting footfall to the wider Fratton area rather than just being focused on The Bridge itself. It is about working very closely with those established and existing businesses to improve on the mix - putting things that attract people to that location. But, it has to be about - as much as possible - working with local independent businesses.

“This is about focusing on local independent businesses and giving them that opportunity on the high street. Will it increase overall footfall in the area? Absolutely, we believe it will.

The Bridge Centre in Fratton Road.

"That opportunity hasn’t been maxed out for a very long time because the focus has just been on having ASDA there and units have stayed empty when we don’t believe they needed to.