Southsea Co-op supermarket barricades alcohol in effort to crack down on shoplifting

Shoppers at a Southsea supermarket were faced with a surprise when they went to purchase chilled alcohol – only to find it behind a barricade.
By Joe Buncle
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST

The Co-op Food store on South Parade cordoned off its aisle stocking beers, wines and ciders on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 after shoplifters stole some of the drinks. A barrier was created with cage trolleys, and a worker was stationed behind it to fetch drinks for customers.

A Co-op spokesperson said: ’As a responsible retailer, Co-op works closely with police and, following the theft of alcohol in our South Parade store last weekend, a decision was taken locally to temporarily restrict access to the area of the store where these products are sold.’

The Co-op on South Parade, which took the measure following the theft of alcohol at the weekend.The Co-op on South Parade, which took the measure following the theft of alcohol at the weekend.
A worker, who did not wish to comment in an official capacity, added that the shop is doing everything it can to prevent under-age drinking and that the barrier will go back up if required.