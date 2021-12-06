Spar stores close after major IT issue - but Portsmouth stores remain open

Spar stores are closed across the country. Picture: KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Shops up and down England have had to remain shut for a second day following the widespread fault.

The issues started on Sunday and is affecting the tills in stores.

According to The Mirror, more than 300 Spar stores remain shut as of today.

A spokesperson told the newspaper: ‘At James Hall we are currently aware of an online attack on our IT systems.

‘This has affected around 330 Spar stores across the north of England over the past 24 hours and we are working to resolve this situation as quickly as possible.

‘It is currently impacting stores’ ability to process card payments meaning that a number of Spar stores are currently closed to shoppers or only taking cash payments. We apologise for the inconvenience this is causing our customers and we are working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation.’

The News contacted the Spar stores in Portsmouth – including the shops in North End, London Road, New Road, Copnor Road and St Mary’s Road – but they are unaffected by the issue and are open at this time.

